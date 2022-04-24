Your Ultimate Guide to French Quarter Fest 2023 | Map, Music & Food
The 40th Anniversary of the French Quarter Festival features more than 270 acts across 20 stages throughout the French Quarter.
The 2023 French Quarter Festival kicks off on Thursday, April 13 through Sunday, April 16, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., rain or shine.
As always, the festival is free and open to the public.
This year's festival lineup features first-time performers The Soul Rebels with Big Freedia, Ani DiFranco, and Samantha Fish, as well as returning favorites like Tank and the Bangas, John Boutte, Sweet Crude, and Robin Barnes and the Fiya Birds.
To kick off the festival, The Soul Queen of New Orleans, Irma Thomas, will close out the first day along with a fireworks display over the river.
It's not just about the music though. This year's French Quarter Fest will host more than 60 food vendors, including favorites Addis Nola, Vaucresson’s Sausage Co., and Ajun Cajun.
The Map:
Here are some must-dos to add to your checklist:
- Annual Kickoff Parade with six bands including Black Magic Drumline, Homer Plessy Marching Band, TBC Brass Band and more;
- Anniversary Fireworks on the Mississippi River Thursday at 8pm.
- 40th-Anniversary Hub in Oscar Dunn Park with the Gateway to #FQFest arch sponsored by JAMNOLA and a historical timeline
- #FQFestFaves Photo Booth powered by Kingfish Kitchen and Cocktails & Curio Bistro in Oscar Dunn Park amphitheater
- Chevron Children's STEM Zone, this year's theme is 'STEM Olympics' and will be open from 11am-5pm Saturday and Sunday at Natchez Wharf and Toulouse St.
- KultureCity powered by We Can Do This from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Ochsner Health Systems Sensory Vehicle in Canal Plaza
- Garden of Legends curated by JAMNOLA adds another legend, Big Chief Monk Boudreux of the Golden Eagles, near the Abita Stage
- Jack Daniels Cave Spring Cooldown for those looking to cool off in Canal Plaza and the 360 photo booth.
Download the festival app to plan your Fest for the weekend, get updates and notifications, and maneuver through the event.
The Music:
On Thursday, the festival holds a “soft opening” with only five stages, but there will be several great local musicians on them.
Ani DiFranco will perform on the main Abita Beer stage right before Irma Thomas, the soul queen of New Orleans, closes out the first day of the festival. Louisiana LeRoux is set to close out the Chevron Stage.
More stages open on Friday to accommodate even more talent. Guitarist Samantha Fish, rapper Dee1, singer Erica Falls and a super group of the Soul Rebels with Big Freedia will headline the day.
On Saturday, all 20 stages open. Headliners include Big Chief Monk Boudreaux & The Golden Eagles, Rebirth Brass Band, Flow Tribe and Charmaine Neville.
Sunday, the festival closes out with Tank & the Bangas, Jon Cleary & the Absolute Monster Gentlemen, Rockin’ Dopsie Jr. & the Zydeco Twisters, Jeremy Davenport and James Rivers.
French Quarter Festival will also feature an “After Dark” concert series at several venues around the Quarter. Ivan Neville will be playing at the Four Seasons Hotel Garden on Thursday, John Michael Bradford & the Vibe at the ACE Hotel on Friday, Boyfriend at the House of Blues on Saturday and Eric Lindell at Tipitina’s on Sunday. All “After Dark” shows have cover charges.
- Thursday, April 13: Irma Thomas, Ani Difranco, Louisiana's LeRoux
- Friday, April 14: Samantha Fish, The Soul Rebels ft. Big Freedia, Erica Falls
- Saturday, April 15: Big Chief Monk Boudreaux and The Golden Eagles, Rebirth Brass Band, Flow Tribe
- Sunday, April 16: Tank and the Bangas, Jon Cleary & The Absolute Monster Gentlemen, Rockin' Dopsie Jr. & The Zydeco Twisters
Festival Pro-Tips:
Stay hydrated and wear your sunscreen! Water bottles are allowed but must be empty upon entering Riverfront Stages. FESS Security will check bags at entry points to main stages.
Coolers are not allowed beyond checkpoints at the Riverfront.
The Chevron Stage and French Market Traditional Jazz Stage are popular for their great music AND dance lessons. This year, both stages will have a dance floor for everyone who brings their dancing shoes.
Chairs are welcome at our stages, with special consideration at the GE Stage. Please note, as crowds continue to grow over the weekend, there is a limited amount of space designated for those hoping to find a good resting spot in Jackson Square to enjoy the show.
The Canal Street Ferry - Conveniently located at the foot of Canal Street, the Ferry provides an easy option for those traveling to or from the West Bank. Please note, Thursday service will be suspended from 7:30 - 8:45 pm due to Anniversary Fireworks display. Thursday service will be extended to allow for the las trip to leave the Canal Terminal at 9:15 pm
Biking is a fast and easy option - Blue Bike stations are spread throughout the festival grounds. “Do it yourself” bike parking is also available at the foot of Canal St. and Decatur St. (near N.O. Jazz Museum at the Old U.S. Mint).
Rideshare options like Lyft and Uber are great for groups and New Orleans has many cab companies servicing the area. View cab the options here. Please note, the French Quarter will be closed to vehicular traffic. We recommend setting pickup locations at Canal St. and Esplanade Ave
The Food:
For some people, French Quarter Fest is all about the food.
This year’s festival features more than 60 food vendors from across the Greater New Orleans Area, giving fest-goers a chance to branch out and try something new – or return to their old favorites.
Every year, hungry music lovers line up for Miss Linda the Yakamein Lady, Vaucresson Creole Sausage and Tujague’s. They’ll all be there along with nine newcomers, including Bao Mi, 9 Roses and Heard Dat Kitchen.
If you’re looking for something a little lighter, you’re in luck. Ochsner has partnered with French Quarter Fest to give some dishes the “Ochsner Eat Fit” seal of approval. You’ll see it on menu boards all over the festival.
Food vendors gather in Jackson Square, the Old US Mint, the Riverfront Plaza and the Palm and Kohlmayer lawns on the Riverfront.
Vendors will accept cash and card payments, with some even accepting electronic app payments.
Getting Around:
The Omni Royal Orleans is the official hotel of French Quarter Festival and Satchmo SummerFest! Located in the heart of the neighborhood, the hotel hosts one of our 20 stages right outside their door! Click here for special rates and offers.
Locals know that getting to Festival is easy, but parking is challenging. Arrive early to park in these lots located in the heart of the festival: French Market, 500 Decatur Street, 300 North Peters Street, 211 Conti Street, The Garage at Canal Place, and various locations within walking distance.
New Orleans also has convenient public transportation, including the streetcar and RTA buses.
The new Loyola Streetcar line conveniently has stops near several parking lots in the CBD and drops off steps away from the French Quarter. Premium Parking has thousands of spaces along O’Keefe Avenue in the Central Business District, just a block away from RTA streetcars and buses. The following are easy access routes to downtown and the areas surrounding the French Quarter: #10 Tchoupitoulas, #11 Magazine, #55 Elysian Fields, #57 Franklin, #91 Jackson/Esplanade, #2 Riverfront, #12 St. Charles, #47 Canal/Cemeteries, #48 Canal/City Park Streetcar, #49 Loyola/UPT. For more details and fare information please go to www.norta.com. Fares can be purchased from the conductor or in advance at one of the RTA’s ticket vending machines -located at major transfer and boarding points throughout the city. Vending machines accept cash and coins only, and provide the option for $3 unlimited ride “Jazzy Passes”.
- Biking is a fast and easy option. Blue Bike stations are spread throughout the fesitval grounds. “Do it yourself” bike parking is also available at the foot of Canal St. and Esplanade Avenue, on the neutral ground.
- New Orleans has many cab companies servicing the area. View all the options here.
- The Canal Street Ferry is conveniently located at the foot of Canal Street and provides an easy option for those traveling to or from the West Bank.
Parking:
Parking Restrictions
No parking zones will be in place starting Thursday, April 13 at 12 p.m. through Monday, April 17 at 1 a.m. The 'no parking' zones will be located at the 700 and 800 blocks on Dauphine and Royal streets, as well both sides of Iberville Street, Bienville Street, Conti Street, St. Louis Street, Toulouse Street, St. Peter Street, Orleans Avenue and St. Ann Street. Residents and visitors are reminded to always follow posted signs.
Parking enforcement personnel will be monitoring for illegal parking:
- Do not block or park within 15 feet of fire hydrants, block or park within three feet of driveways, block sidewalks or park in fire lanes
- Do not park in bike lanes
- Do not park within 20 feet of a crosswalk, intersection or stop sign
- Call (504) 658-8100 for 24-hour parking enforcement
