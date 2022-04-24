Your Ultimate Guide to French Quarter Fest 2023 | Map, Music & Food

Example video title will go here for this video

The 40th Anniversary of the French Quarter Festival features more than 270 acts across 20 stages throughout the French Quarter.

It's not just about the music though. This year's French Quarter Fest will host more than 60 food vendors, including favorites Addis Nola, Vaucresson’s Sausage Co., and Ajun Cajun.

To kick off the festival, The Soul Queen of New Orleans, Irma Thomas, will close out the first day along with a fireworks display over the river.

This year's festival lineup features first-time performers The Soul Rebels with Big Freedia, Ani DiFranco, and Samantha Fish, as well as returning favorites like Tank and the Bangas, John Boutte, Sweet Crude, and Robin Barnes and the Fiya Birds.

As always, the festival is free and open to the public.

The 2023 French Quarter Festival kicks off on Thursday, April 13 through Sunday, April 16, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., rain or shine.

Download the festival app to plan your Fest for the weekend, get updates and notifications, and maneuver through the event.

Here are some must-dos to add to your checklist:

French Quarter Festival will also feature an “After Dark” concert series at several venues around the Quarter. Ivan Neville will be playing at the Four Seasons Hotel Garden on Thursday, John Michael Bradford & the Vibe at the ACE Hotel on Friday, Boyfriend at the House of Blues on Saturday and Eric Lindell at Tipitina’s on Sunday. All “After Dark” shows have cover charges.

Sunday, the festival closes out with Tank & the Bangas, Jon Cleary & the Absolute Monster Gentlemen, Rockin’ Dopsie Jr. & the Zydeco Twisters, Jeremy Davenport and James Rivers.

More stages open on Friday to accommodate even more talent. Guitarist Samantha Fish, rapper Dee1, singer Erica Falls and a super group of the Soul Rebels with Big Freedia will headline the day.

Ani DiFranco will perform on the main Abita Beer stage right before Irma Thomas, the soul queen of New Orleans, closes out the first day of the festival. Louisiana LeRoux is set to close out the Chevron Stage.

On Thursday, the festival holds a “soft opening” with only five stages, but there will be several great local musicians on them.

Festival Pro-Tips :

Stay hydrated and wear your sunscreen! Water bottles are allowed but must be empty upon entering Riverfront Stages. FESS Security will check bags at entry points to main stages.

Coolers are not allowed beyond checkpoints at the Riverfront.

The Chevron Stage and French Market Traditional Jazz Stage are popular for their great music AND dance lessons. This year, both stages will have a dance floor for everyone who brings their dancing shoes.

Chairs are welcome at our stages, with special consideration at the GE Stage. Please note, as crowds continue to grow over the weekend, there is a limited amount of space designated for those hoping to find a good resting spot in Jackson Square to enjoy the show.

The Canal Street Ferry - Conveniently located at the foot of Canal Street, the Ferry provides an easy option for those traveling to or from the West Bank. Please note, Thursday service will be suspended from 7:30 - 8:45 pm due to Anniversary Fireworks display. Thursday service will be extended to allow for the las trip to leave the Canal Terminal at 9:15 pm

Biking is a fast and easy option - ﻿Blue Bike stations are spread throughout the festival grounds. “Do it yourself” bike parking is also available at the foot of Canal St. and Decatur St. (near N.O. Jazz Museum at the Old U.S. Mint).