NEW ORLEANS — Guns N' Roses, Post Malone and Beck will headline the 2019 Voodoo Music + Arts Experience, organizers announced Tuesday.

The 21st edition of the event is scheduled for October 25-27 at City Park in New Orleans. Tickets for the event go on sale Thursday, June 6 at 10 a.m. Central Time.

"Over 65 bands will perform across four stages, bringing fans an unforgettable Halloween weekend in New Orleans!" the lineup announcement said.

Event organizers also announced other performances by Bassnectar, Brandi Carlile, The National, REZZ, Zhu, Young the Giant, Interpol, Sheck Wes, Bring Me the Horizon, Big Gigantic, Clairo, and Glitch Mob.

Click here to see the full lineup and ticket information on Voodoo's website.