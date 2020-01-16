NEW ORLEANS — The 2020 New Orleans Jazz Fest lineup was revealed Thursday morning and among the headliners are classic rock band The Who, Dead & Company, Lizzo, Lionel Richie, Stevie Nicks, The Foo FIghters, The Beach Boys, Erykah Badu, and The Lumineers.

There will also be tributes to Dr. John and Art Neville.

The eight-day festival, formally called the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, starts April 23 and ends May 3.

The full lineup can be found here: https://www.nojazzfest.com/

This is the 51st anniversary of the iconic festival, which draws hundreds of thousands of people to downtown New Orleans.

The headliner doesn't come as a surprise, as The Who's Pete Townshend let slip last year in an Instagram video that the band would be at Jazz Fest this year.

The 51st Jazz Fest is set for April 23-26 and April 30-May 3, 2020.

