Jazz Fest returns in October 2021

The only question now is, who's playing?

NEW ORLEANS — On the heels of French Quarter Fest moving to the Fall, the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival has decided to follow suit.

Eyewitness News has confirmed that the 2021 Jazz Fest will be held in October.

Sources tell WWL-TV that the 2021 Jazz Fest will take place over two three-day weekends, Oct. 8-10 and Oct. 15-17.

The two festival weekends follow French Quarter Fest, which officially rescheduled for Sept. 30 to Oct. 3.

French Quarter Fest organizers said their festival could potentially be scaled back a bit because of Coronavirus concerns. How far the COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed by then is still an unknown.

This also puts Jazz Fest and French Quarter Fest in the middle of hurricane season.

Off Beat Magazine first reported this story and WWL-TV was able to confirm.