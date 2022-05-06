x
Jon Batiste tests positive for COVID, postpones Carnegie Hall show

Batiste will also miss his usual spot as the band leader on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert until he recovers.
Credit: John Locher/Invision/AP
Jon Batiste, winner of the awards for best American roots performance for "Cry," best American roots song for "Cry," best music video for "Freedom," best score soundtrack for visual media for "Soul," and album of the year for "We Are," poses in the press room at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

NEW ORLEANS — Grammy-winning New Orleans musician Jon Batiste postponed the premiere of his Carnegie Hall show "American Symphony" after testing positive for COVID-19.

According to Batiste, he tested positive on May 5.

Batiste will also miss his usual spot as the band leader on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert until he recovers.

"I have poured my heart and soul into (American Symphony) and I am so disappointed that I can’t see it through at the moment, but it WILL happen one day," Batiste tweeted. "Thank you to my incredible team and all the musicians who have been on this journey with me."

Batiste, a New Orleans native and graduate from St. Augustine and NOCCA,  took home 5 Grammy awards this year including Album of the Year for “We Are."

