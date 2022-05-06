Jon Batiste tests positive for COVID, postpones Carnegie Hall show

Batiste will also miss his usual spot as the band leader on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert until he recovers.

NEW ORLEANS — Grammy-winning New Orleans musician Jon Batiste postponed the premiere of his Carnegie Hall show "American Symphony" after testing positive for COVID-19.

According to Batiste, he tested positive on May 5.

Batiste will also miss his usual spot as the band leader on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert until he recovers.

"I have poured my heart and soul into (American Symphony) and I am so disappointed that I can’t see it through at the moment, but it WILL happen one day," Batiste tweeted. "Thank you to my incredible team and all the musicians who have been on this journey with me."

Hey family, I woke up yesterday and tested positive for COVID-19. To keep my family, my friends and our loyal fans safe, I will be absent from @colbertlateshow and will also unfortunately have to postpone the premiere of AMERICAN SYMPHONY at Carnegie Hall which - as many of you… pic.twitter.com/L61X4NXqpL — jon batiste (@JonBatiste) May 6, 2022

Batiste, a New Orleans native and graduate from St. Augustine and NOCCA, took home 5 Grammy awards this year including Album of the Year for “We Are."