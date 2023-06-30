Juvenile's 'Tiny Desk' performance premieres

NEW ORLEANS — Juvenile's highly anticipated NPR Music “Tiny Desk” concert premiered today.
His Tiny Desk performance may have never been possible if he didn't tweet, "wtf is tiny desk" earlier this year. After he figured out what it was, he told fans he would do a “Tiny Desk” concert if his tweet was retweeted 10,000 times. His fans responded, and NPR agreed to have him on.
Juvenile's concert features Jon Batiste, Trombone Shorty, and Mannie Fresh.
On Friday night, Juvenile is set to perform during the 2023 Essence Festival of Culture at Caesars Superdome. And on Sunday, he headlines Donna Fest at the Urban South, where his very own Juvie Juice seltzer is made.
