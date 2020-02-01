NEW ORLEANS — At least one more local star will take the field when the New Orleans Saints host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

WBRZ-TV reports that Laine Hardy, the Baton Rouge native and American Idol winner will perform the National Anthem before the kickoff of the NFL Playoff Wild Card round.

The 19-year-old's manager confirmed the news to the television station Wednesday.

Last year, Hardy became the first singer from Louisiana to win the American Idol nationally televised competition. Hardy posted on his Facebook Page earlier this week thanking fans for a great 2019 and promising more music in 2020.

The No. 3 seed New Orleans Saints will host the No. 6 Vikings Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Kickoff is set for 12:05 p.m.

