LOS ANGELES — Grammy-nominee Lizzo — perhaps the most memeable artist of the year — has become the talk of the American Music Awards with her red carpet look that included a minuscule Valentino purse that could hold a single breath mint.

Dressed in a ruffled peach custom Valentino mini dress, the “Truth Hurts” singer said on the carpet on Sunday that there were only three in the world. Nominated for new artist of the year, she performed her kiss-off song “Jerome” during the awards show as fans lit up the theater.

Her tiny purse became a running joke on Twitter, with some users joking about what it could hold (their patience, hopes for 2020) and what it couldn’t hold: the number of AMA trophies fans hoped Lizzo would win.

