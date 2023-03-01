Mid-City Bayou Boogaloo releases lineup for May festival

Three-day passes to Bayou Boogaloo are $25 until March 6, when organizers say they plan on raising the price to $35.

NEW ORLEANS — Mid-City Bayou Boogaloo announced their lineup for their May music festival on Thursday.

Three-day passes to Bayou Boogaloo are $25 until March 6, when organizers say they plan on raising the price to $35. A daily pass for $15 will be on sale on March 6, according to the festival website.

Yonder Mountain String Band, local rapper Juvenile and rockabilly trio The Reverend Horton Heat have been scheduled to headline each respective day of the event, which has plans to run from Friday May 19 until Sunday May 21.

The concert is amphibious, meaning you can purchase land or water tickets. A water ticket allows concertgoers to take in the music from the comfort of their boats or floats.