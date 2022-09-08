x
OffBeat Magazine's Jan Ramsey diagnosed with rare lung cancer

Ramsey founded Offbeat magazine around three decades ago.
Credit: GoFundMe

NEW ORLEANS — Jan Ramsey, found, publisher and Editor-in-Chief of Offbeat Magazine has been diagnosed with a rare form of lung cancer.

"Jan will be undergoing treatment to battle the disease and needs financial help," Michael Murphy, who is organizing a GoFundme campaign to help with Ramsey's medical expenses, wrote. "Please donate to help Jan & her husband afford the medical costs and family living costs during this difficult time."

That campaign has raised just over $15,000 of its $150,000 goal so far.

Ramsey founded Offbeat magazine around three decades ago and her "Mojo Mouth" essays have become a fixture in New Orleans local music scene.

