Tank & The Bangas, Galactic, The Revivalists headline 'NOLA Drive-In' concerts

NEW ORLEANS — Next month you and the family can enjoy concerts the old fashion way, with the NOLA Drive-In Summer Concert Series starting July 10.

Producers of Voodoo Music and Arts Experience will be hosting a three-part weekly outdoor concert on the lawn of the Lakefront Arena in New Orleans.

You can see Tank and The Bangas July 10, Galactic featuring Anjelika Jelly Joseph July 17 and The Revivalist July 24.

Attendees will get a car pass that provides a 20-by-17 foot parking space and entry for the legal number of people a car can hold. All spaces will have enough room to tailgate and jam outside of the car while staying socially distant from the other concert-goers.

Each car can bring already prepared food, blankets and will be treated to full electric sets including LED screens and amplified sound. An FM radio channel will be given if you want to listen inside the car.

Parking spaces will also have Paypal QR codes where attendees can buy merchandise and have it delivered to the car during the concert or their homes at a later date. Every Paypal or Venmo purchase will come with a free limited-edition poster.

Concessions will not be sold at the concert and glass bottles are not allowed.

Presale tickets go on sale Wednesday, June 24 at 10 a.m. on Paypal and Venmo. General Admission and VIP tickets will go on sale Thursday, June 25 at www.voodoofestival.com.

Everyone is encouraged to wear a mask for the safety of the staff, artist and others.