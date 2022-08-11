x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Music

The Eagles 'Hotel California' 2022 tour coming to New Orleans

The band is now scheduled to perform at the Smoothie King Center at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19.
Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
FILE - This Feb. 8, 2019 file photo shows Don Henley, left, and Vince Gill performing "Eagle When She Flies" at MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Dolly Parton in Los Angeles. Eagles, with Deacon Frey and Vince Gill, are planning massive performances of their album "Hotel California" during their 2020 tour. Performances of the band's 1976 album will include a 46-piece orchestra and a 22-voice choir. Organizers announced Tuesday that in total, 77 musicians are expected to be onstage while Eagles perform hits from the album including "New Kid in Town" and "Life in the Fast Lane." (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

NEW ORLEANS — The Eagles announced Thursday that the band would extend the "Hotel California" 2022 Tour, adding six new stops including New Orleans.

Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, and Vince Gill are now scheduled to perform at the Smoothie King Center at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. 

Organizers say The Eagles will feature "Hotel California" performed live in its entirety from start to finish, accompanied by an orchestra and choir. After a short intermission, the band will play "a full set of their greatest hits."

"Hotel California" is the third best-selling U.S. album in history. It was released in 1976 and won two Grammy Awards for "New Kid in Town" and "Hotel California."

The band started the tour in 2019 in Las Vegas. Since then, The Eagles have performed more than 60 sold-out shows across the country.

Related Articles

Click here to report a typo.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

2022 Louisiana Teacher of the Year honored at the White House

Before You Leave, Check This Out