The Eagles 'Hotel California' 2022 tour coming to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — The Eagles announced Thursday that the band would extend the "Hotel California" 2022 Tour, adding six new stops including New Orleans.

Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, and Vince Gill are now scheduled to perform at the Smoothie King Center at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

Organizers say The Eagles will feature "Hotel California" performed live in its entirety from start to finish, accompanied by an orchestra and choir. After a short intermission, the band will play "a full set of their greatest hits."

"Hotel California" is the third best-selling U.S. album in history. It was released in 1976 and won two Grammy Awards for "New Kid in Town" and "Hotel California."

The band started the tour in 2019 in Las Vegas. Since then, The Eagles have performed more than 60 sold-out shows across the country.