NEW ORLEANS — It's not even Voodoo Fest and we're already getting a peek at next year's Jazz Fest lineup.

The Who's Pete Townshend let slip in a video on Instagram that the band will be at Jazz Fest next spring.

"Next April or May we're doing the New Orleans Jazz Festival I believe and we'll probably come straight in to Dallas and Houston and up to Denver too after to replace those shows," Townshend said.

Can't see the video? Click here.

The Who had to cancel their shows in Dallas in Denver due to lead singer Roger Daltrey coming down with bronchitis.

Mick Jagger revealed that the Rolling Stones were coming to Jazz Fest last year in a video on their Instagram account while singing the names of several cities on their tour list and naming New Orleans, which was mysteriously absent from the tour's schedule and ticket sales.

Hopefully, The Who's trip to Jazz Fest goes better than Mick Jagger and Co.'s