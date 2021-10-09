Tipitina’s, hot sauce company hosting free shows to help Ida victims

The venue is teaming up with Crystal Hot Sauce to help the efforts of the Second Harvest Food Bank and New Orleans Musicians’ Clinic.

NEW ORLEANS — Get ready to groove: New Orleans music venue Tipitina's is hosting free shows this weekend to help efforts to support people affected by Hurricane Ida.

The shows take place Friday and Saturday nights. Friday's performers include Billy Iuso with Brad Walker, Reggie Scanlan, Andriu Yanovski and Ezell Smith. Saturday's performers are The Quickening and Bakey’s Brew.

The venue is joining forces with Crystal Hot Sauce to raise financial support, awareness and supplies for the Second Harvest Food Bank and New Orleans Musicians’ Clinic. They're encouraging people attending the shows to make a donation on the organization's websites.

The venue will also be a temporary drop-off location for canned food and cleaning supplies for the organizations.

In a press release, the venue said doors will open at 8 p.m. and the shows will start at 9 p.m. No tickets are required to enter, but you'll have to be 21 years or older.

If you plan to go, you'll have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination and a valid ID. If you're not vaccinated, you'll have to show a negative COVID-19 test taken within the previous 72 hours. In accordance with city guidelines, people will have to wear a mask inside.