Tame Impala,Tyler the Creator to headline 2022 BUKU Festival

If things go as planned BUKU will be the first major music festival since the start of the coronavirus pandemic to take place in New Orleans.

NEW ORLEANS — The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate reports that Tyler the Creator and Tame Impala will headline the 2022 BUKU Music + Art Project. It is the 10th anniversary of the festival and it is scheduled to take place March 25-26.

If things go as planned BUKU will be the first major music festival since the start of the coronavirus pandemic to take place in New Orleans.

Tickets go on sale on December 20. Pre-sale registration is available now at www.thebukuproject.com.

According to the Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate several local artists are on the lineup including TVBOO, sfam, GLBL WRMNG, Neno Calvin, 504icygrl, ANTWIGADEE!, BluShakurX, BRob49, Stone Cold Jzzle, Tatyanna XL, and Treety.