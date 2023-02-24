Fan on-sale for Beyoncé New Orleans show starts Saturday

If the Renaissance World Tour is "All Up In Your Mind," you could finally buy your ticket tomorrow, if you're registered. But the prices could "Break Your Soul."

NEW ORLEANS — If you’re hoping to get tickets to Beyoncé’s concert at Caesars Superdome this September – you have a chance to “cuff it” tomorrow. And, be prepared to pay up.

Ticketmaster Verified Fan on-sale begins tomorrow for those looking for tickets to a show in Group C, which includes New Orleans, Philadelphia, and more.

The sale will only be open to those who registered through Verified Fan. This was to help filter out serial resellers and so-called “bots.” However, registration does not guarantee a seat at the show. Lucky fans will receive an email with a presale code in a lottery-style selection process.

The registration and presale period were divided into three groups to lessen website traffic. It’s a way to prevent the fiasco that forced Ticketmaster to cancel the public sale of tickets for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in November. New Orleans is in Group C, which is the last of three groups, and also the last show of Beyoncé’s massive tour. Fans of the “Single Ladies” singer have already been able to purchase tickets through the Ticketmaster Verified on-sale in cities in Groups A and B.

The “Beyhive,” a group of super-fans, had access to an exclusive presale that launched for Group C fans February 20. Some were also able to snag tickets with exclusive promotions through Citi Bank and Verizon.

The Citi Verified Fan Presale ended February 22. The Verizon Up Presale ends February 24 at 6 p.m. local time.

The international megastar announced the Renaissance World Tour on Instagram on February 1. The demand for tickets was exceptionally high, to the point that Verified Fan had to close the registration window just two days later for fans in major cities such as Houston, Los Angeles, New York, and Toronto. However, smaller cities had no shortage of eager concert-hopefuls.

Ticketmaster posted on their blog on February 5, just four days after the tour was announced, “fan Demand for Groups B and C is well above the number of tickets available – trending towards previously announced demand levels. With this in mind, in consultation with all tour organizers, it’s been decided that all remaining registration windows will close at 2:30pm PT / 5:30pm ET on Sunday February 5, 2023.”

Though fans of the “Break My Soul” singer are confident she will put on an excellent performance, it’s going to cost a pretty penny. All three of her SoFi Stadium appearances in Inglewood, California are sold out. Resale tickets for those shows are selling at a minimum of $120 each, not including fees. Her show in Washington, D.C. is also sold out, with resale tickets starting at $195 not including fees.

In New Orleans, a ticket looks like it will start at $117 without fees.