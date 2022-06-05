Willie Nelson cancels Jazz Fest appearance due to COVID case in band

The announcement includes postponements for other appearances in Tennessee and Mississippi.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — Willie Nelson has canceled his Sunday show at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, following a "positive COVID case in the Willie Nelson Family Band."

Nelson's team made the announcement on his social media channels on Friday. The announcement includes postponements for other appearances in Tennessee and Mississippi.

The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate reports that the festival has not yet announced a replacement for Nelson, who was scheduled to close the Shell Gentilly Stage on Sunday, the 2022 festival's final day.

Nelson's cancellation is among other last-minute changes to the festival's lineup. On Thursday, organizers said that Mavis Staples would appear at The Blues Tent on Saturday, May 7 at 5:55 p.m., replacing Melissa Etheridge who was previously scheduled to perform.

Friday's festival start was delayed by 30 minutes after a round of strong storms soaked the festival grounds on Friday morning. In addition, the Jazz Fest Express that operates at the Wisner Blvd./City Park location will not operate Friday due to the weather. The downtown locations - Sheraton New Orleans Hotel and Steamboat Natchez dock, are operational.