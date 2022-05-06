Zac Brown Band set to replace Willie Nelson at Jazz Fest Sunday

Willie Nelson canceled his Sunday show following a "positive COVID case in the Willie Nelson Family Band."

NEW ORLEANS — The Zac Brown Band will replace Willie Nelson at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival this Sunday.

The band will close out the Shell Gentilly Stage on the festival's final day.

According to our partners at The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate, the Zac Brown Band is scheduled to play a show in Austin, Texas Saturday, but didn't have another show scheduled until May 20.

The band and crew will now drive overnight Saturday from Austin to New Orleans to make it to Jazz Fest for their 5:30 p.m. set.

Talent Update: Zac Brown Band has been added to the Jazz Fest music lineup and will appear on Sunday, May 8 at 5:30 pm. pic.twitter.com/fKQFPgFfIZ — New Orleans JazzFest (@jazzfest) May 7, 2022

Nelson's team made the announcement on his social media channels on Friday. The announcement includes postponements for other appearances in Tennessee and Mississippi.

Nelson's cancellation is among other last-minute changes to the festival's lineup. On Thursday, organizers said that Mavis Staples would appear at The Blues Tent on Saturday, May 7 at 5:55 p.m., replacing Melissa Etheridge who was previously scheduled to perform.