National Public Radio books editor Petra Mayer dies at 46

Mayer was an occasional guest on “Pop Culture Happy Hour” podcast episodes.
This undated photo provided by National Public Radio in November 2021 shows Petra Mayer, NPR Books Editor. On Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, the news organization said that Mayer died of what’s believed to be a pulmonary embolism. She was 46. (Allison Shelley/NPR via AP)

WASHINGTON — WASHINGTON (AP) — The book's editor for National Public Radio has died at 46. 

Colleagues remember Petra Mayer for her reporting at Comic-Con and helping put together a thorough annual guide that filters books for readers based on specific interests. 

Her colleagues said she was a proud nerd who loved science fiction and comics. 

NPR’s senior vice president for news said in an email to staff that she died suddenly at Holy Cross Hospital in Maryland on Saturday of what's believed to be a pulmonary embolism.

