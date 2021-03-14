x
New hosts for 'The Bachelorette' after racial controversy

In February, Harrison stepped down from hosting duties for “The Bachelor” following racially insensitive comments connected to an interview with “Extra.”
FILE - In this April 29, 2018, file photo, Chris Harrison presents the award for outstanding entertainment talk show host at the Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center in Pasadena, Calif. Harrison will not host the upcoming season of “The Bachelorette” following controversy over racially insensitive comments, and will instead be replaced with two former contestants, ABC Entertainment and Warner Horizon said in a statement Friday, March 12, 2021. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

ABC Entertainment and Warner Horizon say Chris Harrison will not be hosting the upcoming season of “The Bachelorette.” 

A statement says he will be replaced by former “Bachelorette” contestants Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe. 

Harrison had defended “Bachelor” contestant Rachael Kirkconnell in the interview after past photos of her resurfaced in which she is dressed in costume as a Native American and at an antebellum plantation themed ball. 

Harrison later apologized. ABC and Warner Horizon say they are continuing “dialogue around achieving greater equity and inclusion within ‘The Bachelor’ franchise.”

