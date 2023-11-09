Beignet Fest '23: Everything you need to know before you go

NEW ORLEANS — Beignet festival returns Saturday, September 23 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at City Park's Festival Grounds with a mouthwatering menu featuring new items and old favorites.
- This year we're debuting a menu that promises one-of-a-kind beignets from vendors across south Louisiana and neighboring states like Texas and Alabama. We feel a renewed energy and momentum with more food options than ever before.
- The festival's menu lineup includes more than 80 menu options with nearly 50 unique takes on beignets, including last year's winners, Loretta's Praline Beignet and Crabmeat Beignet as well as Old School Eats' Blackberry Cloud Beignet.
- New this year are vegan and gluten-free beignets, ice cream stuffed beignets, Ruby Slipper Caf√©'s sweet potato cheesecake and espresso praline beignets, and PJ's pizza beignets that can't be found anywhere other than at Beignet Fest!
- While attendees chow down on sweet and savory beignets, Flagboy Giz and Flow Tribe will headline the entertainment with additional performances by Black Magic Drumline, Imagination Movers, New Soul Finders featuring Marilyn Barbarin & Marc Stone and Mia Borders.
- Other festival attractions include the Abita Beer Garden, an artist market and a VIP tent with exclusive access to private viewing near the stage, bathrooms and complimentary beverages.
- All proceeds from Beignet Fest benefit the 501c3 nonprofit organization, Beignet Fest Foundation. The mission of the Beignet Fest Foundation is to celebrate, embrace and empower the lives of children with autism and their families.
- Each year, the Beignet Fest Foundation makes grants to support New Orleans-area programs that serve children with developmental delays.
- Keeping true to Beignet Fest's charitable mission, a fully activated and sensory-friendly Kids Village, created by presenting sponsor Children's Hospital New Orleans, will offer a one-of-a-kind experience for all children - and one that supports children with autism and related developmental differences.
- The Kids Village provides an opportunity for all families, especially those who might not be able to attend other festivals, to come to Beignet Fest and have a wonderful experience.
- Parking and shuttle: If you're driving to Beignet Fest, you may park in City Park in designated areas and along city streets.There are pay-to-park options at Deutsches Haus (1700 Moss Street) and Cabrini High School (Esplanade Avenue entrance). Both options are within walking distance to the Beignet Fest.If you park in the pay-to-park lots, new this year is the Gulf Coast Bank Trolley, which will offer courtesy rides from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The last shuttle run from the festival grounds will take place at 4:45 p.m.
- Tickets: General admission tickets are $20 in advance, and children 12 and under are free. VIP tickets are $50 for adults in advance. Ticket prices increase on the day of the festival. All proceeds from Beignet Fest go towards local nonprofit organizations that provide quality programs for kids on the spectrum.
- To learn more or to purchase tickets, visit beignetfest.com.