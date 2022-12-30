List: New Year’s Eve Celebrations around New Orleans

Here is what is happening around New Orleans for NYE

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans is a hot spot for a number of New Year’s Eve events to usher in 2023.

Here is a list of celebrations around New Orleans.

Dick Clark's Rockin' New Year's Eve

What: Broadway star and local Billy Porter will host the New Orleans live segment of Dick Clark's Rockin' New Year's Eve.

Where: Jax Brewery 600 Decatur Street, New Orleans.

When: Fleur de Lis “ball drop” happens at midnight on Dec. 31.

Allstate Sugar Bowl Parade

What: Carnival-style parade rolls through the French Quarter.

When: Friday, 2:30 p.m. the Allstate Sugar Bowl game kicks off Saturday 11:00 a.m.

Where: The parade will roll through the French Quarter along Decatur and N. Peters streets and ends at Canal Street.

Big Night New Orleans NYE

What: NYE celebration at Mardi Gras World featuring performances from Big Freedia, Tank and Bangas, Choppa, Kid Kamillion, Lolo Mayhew, Pretty Na$ty, DJ Rozay Rell and more.

When: 9:00 p.m. to midnight.

Where: Mardi Gras World, 1380 Port of New Orleans Place. Tickets start at $80.

New Year's Eve Fireworks Display on the River

What: Crescent City Countdown Club presents the annual fireworks display choreographed to music and live-streamed by WWL.com and WWL Radio Facebook.

When: Dec. 31, Midnight.

Where: Downtown Riverfront along the Mississippi River.

Fireworks Viewing Party at VUE Orleans

What: New Orleans’ newest attraction, VUE Orleans on the 34th floor of the World Trade Center, has a 360-degree view of the city to see the fireworks. Music, appetizers, and Champagne are on the menu. Tickets start at $250. vueorleans.com

When: Saturday, Dec. 31, 10:00 p.m.

Where: Vue Orleans, 2 Canal St., New Orleans.

Noon Year's Eve at Louisiana Children's Museum

What: The museum’s NYE celebration for children will feature a confetti and bubbles extravaganza. The family-friendly event showcases crafts, including making noisemakers, live music, dancing, etc. Tickets start at $13. lcm.org.

When: 9:30 a.m.

Where: Louisiana Children's Museum, 15 Henry Thomas Drive, City Park, New Orleans.