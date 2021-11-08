New Orleans arts center plans online classical music classes

NEW ORLEANS — Classical music students around Louisiana can audition for free virtual workshops to be given in January by the state high-school arts conservatory.
The New Orleans Center for Creative Arts says three non-credit workshops will be held — one each for piano, brass, and violin and viola students in grades 4 through 10.
Each will teach four to six talented and motivated students. After three weekly sessions, there will be a virtual performance.
Online applications and video recordings are due by Dec. 15. NOCCA says phone videos are acceptable. More information is available at www.nocca.com.
