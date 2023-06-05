Severe thunderstorm warning for Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard - Jazz Fest opening delayed

A line of strong storms is moving through southeast Louisiana bringing strong winds and heavy rains.

NEW ORLEANS — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Plaquemines, St. Bernard and Orleans parishes until 10 a.m.

A flood advisory has been issued for Orleans and Jefferson parishes.

A line of severe storms bringing winds up to 60 miles per hour is barreling through southeast Louisiana causing traffic problems and delaying the opening of Saturday's Jazz Fest by an hour or two at the minimum.

The city of New Orleans is allowing neutral ground parking.

Entergy is showing about 2,000 power outages to buildings in Jefferson Parish and almost 700 in Orleans. About 10,000 are without power in Tangipahoa according to Entergy.

Meteorologist Michelle Morgan says that once this line of storms passes, it should let up for a bit but that more rain could occur later in the day.



She says there are reports of downed trees in St. Charles Parish.

As of 9 a.m., a line of severe storms was moving through the area. A severe thunderstorm warning was in place for Terrebonne Parish and strong winds were reported throughout the metro area.

The Causeway was temporarily closed due to the severe weather but was back opened by 9:30 a.m.

Jazz Fest officials Tweeted that the opening for Saturday would be delayed and further information would be forthcoming.