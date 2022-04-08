Outdoor entertainment to be legalized in New Orleans after unanimous vote

The city approved an ordinance to streamline permitting for outdoor venues.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans is known for its music, culture and live entertainment. Now, that live entertainment can hit the streets.

New Orleans City Council approved an ordinance to streamline the permitting process for outdoor venues.

“There was just such joy just not to see music, but see music together as a community," Zony Mash co-owner Alexis Annis said.

Annis said outdoor music brought people together during the pandemic when indoor music venues were closed, so this new ordinance will allow that to continue.

“Now, to permanently have music, it allows us to have a safe space for the community, for entertainers for our staff," she said.

Howie Kaplan, New Orleans Director of Office of Nighttime Economy, says this ordinance will close a loophole that prohibited venues from showcasing musicians regularly.

“It gives businesses again an opportunity to do things right and legal," he said. “Based on their zoning or where they are in the city, its not a one size fits all.”

There are regulations. Outdoor venues must apply for a permit, they cannot have live music three days in a row and there will be time regulations based on location.

Dr. Travis Kenny has lived in the Quarter since the 70's, his concern is this new ordinance will just bring more noise.

“At my home I put in over $100,000 of sound insulation just to be able to survive there," Kenny said. “We’re just going to blast out neighborhoods.”

Meanwhile over in the Marigny, Chuck Wallace has been enjoying the music since the 70's, saying, “From the distance from Frenchman I enjoy the music at night.”

Sitting on his front porch in the evenings, he told Eyewitness News, he’s all for the rhythm and blues, saying, “We need music, New Orleans is Music.”