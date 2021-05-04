x
Prayer vigil planned for stricken rapper DMX

The family of the rapper says in an email that the vigil will be held outside White Plains Hospital at 5 p.m. Monday.
FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2009, file photo, DMX arrives at the 2009 VH1 Hip Hop Honors at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, in New York. DMX's longtime New York-based lawyer, Murray Richman, said the rapper was on life support Saturday, April 3, 2021 at White Plains Hospital. "He had a heart attack. He's quite ill," Richman said. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer, File)

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — A prayer vigil is planned outside the suburban New York hospital where rapper DMX remains on life support following a heart attack. 

The family of the rapper says in an email that the vigil will be held outside White Plains Hospital at 5 p.m. Monday.

The family says DMX remains in a coma and is on a ventilator as of Sunday evening.

His longtime New York-based lawyer, Murray Richman, said the rapper was admitted to the intensive care unit but said he could not confirm reports that the artist overdosed on drugs. 

DMX made a splash in rap music in 1998 with his first studio album “It’s Dark and Hell is Hot,” which debuted No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

