Rhonda Fleming, film star of ‘40s and ‘50s, dies at 97

Her best-known films included “A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court,” starring Bing Crosby,
FILE - In this Sept. 28, 1981 file photo, Actress Rhonda Fleming poses for a photo in Hollywood, Calif. Actress Rhonda Fleming, the fiery redhead who appeared with Burt Lancaster, Kirk Douglas, Charlton Heston, Ronald Reagan and other film stars of the 1940s and 1950s, has died, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. She was 97.(AP Photo/Wally Fong)

LOS ANGELES — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rhonda Fleming, a Hollywood star of the 1940s and 1950s famed for her fiery red hair, has died at 97. 

Fleming’s assistant Carla Sapon says Fleming died Wednesday in Santa Monica, California. 

From her first color film, Fleming became popular with producers because of her vivid hair and green eyes. 

Her best-known films included “A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court,” starring Bing Crosby, and Alfred Hitchcock’s “Spellbound,” starring Gregory Peck and Ingrid Bergman. 

She also made four films with future President Ronald Reagan. 

