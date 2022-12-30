Louisiana wins Rose Parade’s Showmanship Award

PASADENA, Calif. — The beautifully decorated float representing Louisiana in the 134th Rose Parade takes home the Showmanship Award.
The award is given to floats for the most outstanding display of showmanship and entertainment according to the Louisiana Office of Tourism.
The float, Celebration Riverboat, was featured in Monday's 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, California.
Riding the float were 21 fair and festival queens along with a former Shriners Hospital patient.
This year’s theme was "Turning the Corner." Country music superstar and Baskin, LA. native, Lainey Wilson entertained the crowd as the float rolled by thousands of parade-goers.
