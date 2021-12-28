Sandra Jaffe, Preservation Hall co-founder dies at 83

She and her husband were two young jazz fans when they came to New Orleans in 1961. She never departed and left a legacy in the city.

NEW ORLEANS — Sandra Jaffe, one of the co-founders of Preservation Hall in New Orleans has died at the age of 83.

Jaffe and her husband Allan stopped off in New Orleans in the early 60s while on the way back from a trip to Mexico and they became enthralled with the city's charm and music.

According to Tweets from Preservation Hall, "They... found themselves swept away in the beauty, romance, excitement, mystery, freedom, history and charm of the city."

They took an apartment in the French Quarter and started frequenting a gallery where informal concerts were held.

They were offered the space to continue to concerts and they didn't hesitate and Preservation Hall was born.

The Jaffes are credited with helping preserve and revitalize traditional jazz and the couple was credited with providing venues to all regardless of race or color.

