St. Patrick's Day parades schedule

NEW ORLEANS — St. Patrick's Day is in less than two weeks, and this weekend a few parades will return. Even with many events returning, a few have been canceled once again. 

Our partners at The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate reported that Molly's at the Market & Jim Monaghan's Parade in the French Quarter and Finn McCool's Irish Pub block will not happen for the third straight year.

Here is a list of upcoming events:

Saturday, March 12th

Sunday, March 13th

Thursday, March 17th

Saturday, March 19th

  • Italian-American St. Joseph's Parade (French Quarter) 6 p.m.

Sunday, March 20th

Saturday, April 2nd



   

