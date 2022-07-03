St. Patrick's Day parades schedule

NEW ORLEANS — St. Patrick's Day is in less than two weeks, and this weekend a few parades will return. Even with many events returning, a few have been canceled once again.
Our partners at The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate reported that Molly's at the Market & Jim Monaghan's Parade in the French Quarter and Finn McCool's Irish Pub block will not happen for the third straight year.
Here is a list of upcoming events:
Saturday, March 12th
- Tracy's Block Party (Irish Channel) 11 a.m
- Covington Celtic Club (parade and bock party noon
- Irish Channel St. Patricks Day Parade 1 p.m.
- Slidell's St. Patrick's Day Parade 1 p.m.
- St. Patrick's Day on the Bayou + Paddle Bayou Lafourche 2 p.m.
Sunday, March 13th
Thursday, March 17th
- New Orleans Downtown Irish Club ( French Quarter) 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 19th
- Italian-American St. Joseph's Parade (French Quarter) 6 p.m.
Sunday, March 20th
- 40th annual Louisiana Irish-Italian Parade (Metairie) noon
Saturday, April 2nd