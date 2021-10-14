State: Video game venture means 75 new New Orleans-area jobs

The new studio “could be a game-changer” for an already established video game development industry in Louisiana, Gov. Edwards said.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana economic development officials say a new video game development project based in New Orleans will create 75 new jobs with an average annual salary of $100,000.

The new business is called Possibility Space. It's founded by entrepreneur Jeff Strain, who is known for creating Seattle-based ArenaNet, which was acquired by NCsoft, and Undead Labs, which was acquired by Microsoft.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said in Wednesday's announcement that the new studio “could be a game-changer” for an already established video game development industry in Louisiana.

The business is expected to take advantage of state incentives, including tax credit programs that require that work be physically done in Louisiana.

