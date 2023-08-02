Taylor Swift announces 3 shows in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Taylor Swift is coming to New Orleans. Swift announced on Twitter that she will perform at the Caesars Superdome three nights in a row in 2024.
The show dates are set for October 25, 26 and 27.
Fans can register HERE through Saturday, August 5 at 4 pm CT. Tickets will go on sale starting next Wednesday, August 9. Only fans that receive an email confirming their access will be able to join the queue for this Verified Fan Onsale. Fans selected to get access to the sale will receive a unique access code and purchase link via text message the day prior to their Verified Fan Onsale.
Singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams will open each show.
Swift said in a tweet, "Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era Miami, New Orleans, Indy, and Toronto: The Eras Tour is coming to you in 2024 with @gracieabrams! Verified fan registration for all shows is open now."
Visit TaylorSwift.com for more information.
Swifts other 2024 North American dates include:
- October 18, Miami Gardens, FL, Hard Rock Stadium
- October 19, Miami Gardens, FL, Hard Rock Stadium
- October 20, Maimi Gardens, FL, Hard Rock Stadium
- November 1, Indianapolis, IN, Lucas Oil Stadium
- November 2, Indianapolis, IN, Lucas Oil Stadium
- November 3, Indianapolis, IN Lucas Oil Stadium
