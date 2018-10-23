NEW ORLEANS – TV star Scott Bakula has had a lot of success in long-running series: Quantum Leap ran for 97 episodes and Star Trek: Enterprise rank for 98.

But on Tuesday night, Bakula will finally reach the 100th episode, an incredible milestone in television history, with the latest episode of NCIS: New Orleans. In honor of this rare feat, CBS talked to the cast at their special celebration and got a tease at what to expect on Tuesday’s show.

Tune in for NCIS: New Orleans’ 100th Episode Tuesday at 9 p.m., which also includes a performance by the band Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats.

