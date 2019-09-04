MARRERO, La. — Crime drama NCIS: New Orleans will film scenes at an elderly care facility in Marrero Friday, including some scenes with simulated gunfire.

The location is the senior living facility Hope Haven Adult Day Health Care Center in the 1100 block of Barataria Boulevard, off of U.S. 90. Filming will be throughout the day on Friday, April 12.

Google Maps

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputies plan to supervise the filming, according to a statement from the sheriff's office.

"Special effects gunfire" will be part of the filming, according to the statement. The filming is being done with cooperation from the Jefferson Parish Film Office.