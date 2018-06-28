Going fishing for the 4th of July? Don Dubuc has some advice!

One thing about these redfish -- it doesn’t matter if the water's high or low they’re always ready to play. We're seeing a lot more bass which is primarily a freshwater fish showing up out here in these brackish marshes.

“The rock dam that was put down at Shell Beach helps trap the saltwater from coming in then the wall at Shell Beach helps prevent freshwater coming through the Violet locks from getting out,” Capt. Mike Gallo with AAOFLA.com said. “We're seeing more freshwater and submerged aquatic vegetation which the fish love and that's what makes us fish these weedless lures and the bass love them as well.”

So what are the best ways to rig up for redfish and bass?

“I like to fish with the weedless crawfish like I was using today,” Gallo said. “The spinnerbait like you were using today is very effective. And the live or dead shrimp under a popping corks always effective.”

© 2018 WWL