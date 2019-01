NEW ORLEANS — Beginning on Monday (Jan. 21), WWL-TV will begin airing a new lifestyle show, called "Great Day Louisiana."

The program will air on Monday through Friday at 9 a.m. on Channel 4.

As a result, "LIVE with Kelly and Ryan" will move to Channel 4's sister station, WUPL on Channel 56. Viewers will be able to catch the show right after the Eyewitness Morning News.

Again, these programming changes take effect on Monday.