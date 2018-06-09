Good morning. Here is what you Need To Know:

All week long, a group of protesters have set up outside Manchu Food Store on North Dorgenois. They say the store owner is responsible for a fatal stabbing outside the store last week, but the owner says the protesters are the violent ones. (Read more)

***

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened around 10:22 p.m. in the 300 block of Senate Drive. Deputies responding to calls of gunfire found the man with multiple gunshot wounds. (Read more)

***

With the sun shining on Wednesday, many parents wondered if the decision to cancel classes two days in row was the right one. (Read more)

VOTE: Do you think the school's made the right choice to close ahead of Tropical Storm Gordon?

***

The remnants of Gordon are moving across North Mississippi and Arkansas today. We will still see some moisture from the system over us today and that will set off scattered showers and storms with some heavy rain. Make sure you take your umbrella with you. (Read more)

***

Sources also say a group of New Orleans investors hopes to have a AA Minor League team in the Southern League by the time the Baby Cakes leave. (Read more)

***

An opinion piece in The New York Times by an anonymous senior administration official claiming to be part of a "resistance" working "from within" to thwart President Donald Trump's "worst inclinations" set off a wild guessing game inside and outside the White House on the author's identity. (Read more)

***

