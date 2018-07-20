Good morning. Here's what you Need To Know:

The driver who plowed into a crowd watching the Endymion parade in 2017 will be released from jail Friday after serving less than half his sentence. (Read more)

---

The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued heat advisories for several southeast Louisiana parishes Friday morning. (Read more)

Know the symptoms of heat exhaustion as weekend heatwave hits.

---

Two Louisiana State Penitentiary inmates were found dead from suspected drug overdoses Wednesday night at the notorious prison in Angola, the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections said. (Read more)

---

The obituary for Levi Cole Ellerbe describes the 6-month-old boy as a happy "chunky monkey" who loved to pull the ears of his dog. The 6-month-old boy, who died Wednesday after being kidnapped and burned Tuesday night, will be buried Friday. He was just shy of being 7 months old. (Read more)

