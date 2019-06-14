COCODRIE, La. — Families will be honoring dads this weekend with cards, gifts and greetings. If you're stumped on what to get your dad, why not take him fishing?

We went to Cocodrie this week with Cocodrie Charters and the father and son duo of Bob and Mike Cuccia.

"He took us fishing from the time...well, as long as I can remember. He tells me stories back when I was two," said Mike.

"Started out when they were about two or three years old," said Bob Cuccia. "We'd take 'em out in the boat, sit 'em in the corner with a Coca-Cola and a sun hat and just let them go to town."

"As I grew older and was able to buy a boat of my own. Today it's just such a blessing to have him on this trip today," Mike said.

So what do you need to do if you're going to purchase a trip for someone through Cocodrie Charters?

Call (985) 594-6200 and speak to Jim Kessler. "He can go through all the booking process with you," said Captain Henry Smith.

"As far as the gift certificate goes, tell him what days you want available, what you want to do and I think you have a year to redeem the trip," he said.

The day we went was a puppy drum kind of day and if you take dad out, you can reward him with a nice grilled fish like that.

For more information: www.cocodriechartersla.com.