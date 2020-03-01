PARADIS, La. — There are several reasons why people deer hunt, some hunt to get a trophy, some hunt for the challenge, others just like the camp camaraderie, today we're hunting for the hungry.

Non-profit “Hunters for the Hungry” Director Julie Grunewald, retired San Francisco Giant Will Clark and many other board members and thousands of generous volunteer hunters provide a basic human necessity.



“Our mission is to encourage hunters and fishermen to share some of their bounty that we are blessed with in this beautiful Sportsman's Paradise with the people that are less fortunate,” Grunewald said.



“It started with you know donating meat every September and then was able to be getting involved on the board for Hunters for the Hungry,” Clark said. “For me personally that's what this sport is about. I am about passing on the legacy of this sport and then being able to take care of my fellow man.”

RELATED: Fish & Game: Sheepshead

RELATED: Fish & Game: Late season duck hunting tips

Without the generosity of hunters on public and private lands like Hunt The Island Lodge in Paradis Hunters for the Hungry could not exist.

“The owners and myself we're fortunate to have this place first of all,” Grady Galliano, manager of Hunt the Island Lodge, said. “And it's important when you're fortunate like that to give back to the community to give back to the people who are less fortunate.”

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.