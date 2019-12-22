BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana anglers can now fish for red snapper seven days a week.

State Wildlife and Fisheries Secretary Jack Montoucet signed a declaration of emergency this week to expand the season from weekends-only.

The Courier reports the bonus season took effect Thanksgiving Day and will continue through noon, Dec. 31 or when the state’s remaining catch quota — 27,582 pounds (12510.9 kilograms) — is reached.

The red snapper season ran seven-days-a-week from May 24 through mid-August. It switched to weekends-only after the state’s data-collection program determined fishermen had neared the 816,439-pound limit federal officials had set for Louisiana.

The daily catch limit for snapper is two per person with a minimum total length of 16 inches.

For more information on the extended red snapper season, click here.

