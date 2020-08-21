x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Great Day Louisiana

Northshore Tech Community College introduces new apprenticeship

Three local community colleges team up to develop mechatronics apprenticeship program

NEW ORLEANS — In an unprecedented partnership, 3 local community colleges & 3 local companies have joined forces to develop a mechatronics apprenticeship program to address the shortage of mechatronics workers in advanced manufacturing. The program combines classroom instruction with on-the-job training using an earn-while-you-learn model & all training costs are covered by the employer. We joined them for a special signing day event to celebrate this year's new apprentices as the program heads into it's 2nd year. To learn more, visit www.gnoinc.org/mechatronics

#LCTCS #workforecdevelopment #BuildingFutures #KeepLearning #engineering #apprenticeship #robotics

Education Partners:
Northshore Technical Community College 
Nunez Community College 
Delgado

Employer Partners:
Elmer Chocolate
McCormick
Laitram