Great Day Louisiana

Supplies for Success

Great Day Louisiana is teaming up with the Tesson Foundation to bring much-needed school supplies to kids in our area!
Credit: Adobe

With the cost of school supplies rising to an all-time high, we know some students may need a little help this year. Great Day Louisiana and the Tesson Foundation are teaming up for supply drive "Supplies for Success," at local area Winn-Dixie locations to help parents and students be prepared for the school year ahead. Both monetary & supply donations are encouraged. Some needed supplies include:

  • Backpacks
  • Pencils
  • Glue
  • Crayons
  • Scissors
  • Pens
  • Paper
  • Snacks

Supplies For Success will be held from 9am-2pm at the following Winn-Dixie locations:

  • 7/22 St. Tammany - 2985 Gause Blvd. in Slidell
  • 7/23 St. Charles/Terrebonne - 12125 Hwy 90 in Luling
  • 7/29 Jefferson - 211 Veterans Blvd in Metairie
  • 7/30 Orleans - 401 N. Carrollton Ave in New Orleans

We will be distributing supplies to schools in our local area who need them most. 