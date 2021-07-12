With the cost of school supplies rising to an all-time high, we know some students may need a little help this year. Great Day Louisiana and the Tesson Foundation are teaming up for supply drive "Supplies for Success," at local area Winn-Dixie locations to help parents and students be prepared for the school year ahead. Both monetary & supply donations are encouraged. Some needed supplies include:
- Backpacks
- Pencils
- Glue
- Crayons
- Scissors
- Pens
- Paper
- Snacks
Supplies For Success will be held from 9am-2pm at the following Winn-Dixie locations:
- 7/22 St. Tammany - 2985 Gause Blvd. in Slidell
- 7/23 St. Charles/Terrebonne - 12125 Hwy 90 in Luling
- 7/29 Jefferson - 211 Veterans Blvd in Metairie
- 7/30 Orleans - 401 N. Carrollton Ave in New Orleans
We will be distributing supplies to schools in our local area who need them most.