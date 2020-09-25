Winn-Dixie celebrates Fried Chicken Month

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a mixing bowl blend together 4oz mozzarella and 4oz parmesan. In a separate mixing bowl combine 2tsp olive oil, 1oz parmesan, 2tsp dried Italian seasoning. Place 8-3oz portions of chicken on a lined baking pan. Top chicken with ½ oz of marinara, 1oz of cheese blend. Place in oven for 6-7 min until cheese is melted and just begins to brown. Split rolls place each portion of chicken on bottom of roll then top with other half. Place sliders on a lined baking pan, brush tops of sliders with olive oil mixture and place in oven for 2-3 mins. Place on platter and enjoy