Winn-Dixie celebrates Fried Chicken Month

September is National Fried Chicken Month, but everyday, Winn-Dixie offers customers delicious Lip-Lickin’ Chicken and an amazing variety of side dishes.
Here is a Winn-Dixie Recipe for Fried Chicken Parmesan Sliders:
Serves: 8
Prep Time: 10min
Cook Time: 10min
Ingredients:
1.5lb fried chicken from the Deli (deboned white and dark meat with skin and breading attached)
4oz SE Grocers marinara sauce
4oz SE Grocers shredded mozzarella
5oz SE Grocers freshly grated parmesan cheese
8ea Hawaiian slider rolls
2tsp SE Grocers olive oil
2tsp SE Grocers dried Italian seasoning
Method:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a mixing bowl blend together 4oz mozzarella and 4oz parmesan. In a separate mixing bowl combine 2tsp olive oil, 1oz parmesan, 2tsp dried Italian seasoning. Place 8-3oz portions of chicken on a lined baking pan. Top chicken with ½ oz of marinara, 1oz of cheese blend. Place in oven for 6-7 min until cheese is melted and just begins to brown. Split rolls place each portion of chicken on bottom of roll then top with other half. Place sliders on a lined baking pan, brush tops of sliders with olive oil mixture and place in oven for 2-3 mins. Place on platter and enjoy