Winn-Dixie is a one stop shop for Back to School

NEW ORLEANS — Winn Dixie offers all you need for Back to School. You can get up to date on your vaccines while you shop for those after school snacks.

Some healthy back to school recipe ideas:

Fruit and Yogurt Parfait

Product Used: SEG Vanilla Yogurt

Serves: 4

Prep Time: 5 min

Cook Time: N/A

Yield: 4

Ingredients:

3 cups SEG vanilla nonfat yogurt

1cup fresh or defrosted frozen strawberries in juice

1pint fresh blackberries, raspberries or blueberries

1cup of your favorite granola blend

Method:

Layer 1/3 cup vanilla yogurt into the bottom each of 4 tall glasses. Combine defrosted strawberries and juice with fresh berries. Alternate layers of fruit and granola with yogurt until glasses are filled to the top. Serve parfaits immediately to keep granola crunchy.

Turkey and Swiss Wrap

Product Used: SEG Turkey & Swiss Cheese

Serves: 2

Prep Time: 15 min

Cook Time: N/A

Yield: 2

Ingredients:

2 spinach wraps

¼ cup cream cheese, softened

8 slices SEG Pan Roasted Turkey

4 slices SEG Swiss Cheese

1 roma tomato (cut 6 slices)

2 romaine heart leaves

Method:

Spread half of cream cheese on each spinach wrap, place 4 slices of turkey on each wrap, add 2 slices of Swiss cheese on each wrap, add 1 romaine heart leaf on each wrap then top with 3 slices of tomatoes on each wrap. Tightly roll wrap in a “burrito style” and cut in half. Enjoy right away.

Tomato Basil Salad

Product Used: SEG Grape Tomatoes

Serves: 6-8

Prep Time: 15min

Cook Time: N/A

Yield: 6-8

Ingredients:

¼ cup Italian or Greek dressing

1pint red grape tomatoes, halved lengthwise

1pint yellow grape tomatoes, halved lengthwise

12 fresh basil leaves, chiffonade

Salt and pepper to taste

Method: