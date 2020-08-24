Winn-Dixie is a one stop shop for Back to School

NEW ORLEANS — Winn Dixie offers all you need for Back to School. You can get up to date on your vaccines while you shop for those after school snacks.
Some healthy back to school recipe ideas:
Fruit and Yogurt Parfait
Product Used: SEG Vanilla Yogurt
Serves: 4
Prep Time: 5 min
Cook Time: N/A
Yield: 4
Ingredients:
- 3 cups SEG vanilla nonfat yogurt
- 1cup fresh or defrosted frozen strawberries in juice
- 1pint fresh blackberries, raspberries or blueberries
- 1cup of your favorite granola blend
Method:
Layer 1/3 cup vanilla yogurt into the bottom each of 4 tall glasses. Combine defrosted strawberries and juice with fresh berries. Alternate layers of fruit and granola with yogurt until glasses are filled to the top. Serve parfaits immediately to keep granola crunchy.
Turkey and Swiss Wrap
Product Used: SEG Turkey & Swiss Cheese
Serves: 2
Prep Time: 15 min
Cook Time: N/A
Yield: 2
Ingredients:
2 spinach wraps
¼ cup cream cheese, softened
8 slices SEG Pan Roasted Turkey
4 slices SEG Swiss Cheese
1 roma tomato (cut 6 slices)
2 romaine heart leaves
Method:
Spread half of cream cheese on each spinach wrap, place 4 slices of turkey on each wrap, add 2 slices of Swiss cheese on each wrap, add 1 romaine heart leaf on each wrap then top with 3 slices of tomatoes on each wrap. Tightly roll wrap in a “burrito style” and cut in half. Enjoy right away.
Tomato Basil Salad
Product Used: SEG Grape Tomatoes
Serves: 6-8
Prep Time: 15min
Cook Time: N/A
Yield: 6-8
Ingredients:
- ¼ cup Italian or Greek dressing
- 1pint red grape tomatoes, halved lengthwise
- 1pint yellow grape tomatoes, halved lengthwise
- 12 fresh basil leaves, chiffonade
- Salt and pepper to taste
Method:
Pour dressing into a mixing bowl, Add the tomatoes, add half of the chiffonade basil, add a pinch of salt and pepper to taste. Mix tomatoes so that they are evenly coated with dressing. Place in your favorite serving dish and top with remaining basil.