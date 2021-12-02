Get a virtual tour of the White House's holiday decorations with new app

WASHINGTON — The White House Historical Association just launched a new app to give users an up-close look at holiday decorations at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.
It's called the White House Holiday Tour, and it's available exclusively on the White House Experience app for phones and web. The inaugural White House Holiday Virtual Tour guides users through the history and evolution of holiday décor and traditions, past and present.
The tour features in-depth insights from each administration on the history of the White House holidays over the years. Users can will also get alook at the 2021 White House Christmas ornament.
“The new White House Holiday Tour on our mobile app offers a unique look into the annual traditions and decor that past and present presidencies have adopted,” said Stewart McLaurin, President of the White House Historical Association in a release. “Our objective is always to provide the public access to the evolving history of the White House in honor of our founder First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy.”
Each holiday season, the White House undergoes a spectacular transformation. Volunteers work together to hang wreaths on dozens of windows, create one-of-a-kind handicrafts, and decorate an abundance of Christmas trees. This tradition was started 60 years ago by White House Historical Association founder First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy who selected “The Nutcracker” as the theme for the decorations on her Christmas tree in the Blue Room. Since then, the theme selected by the First Lady has evolved to serve as the guiding inspiration for the decorations in the public rooms on the Ground and State Floors of the White House.
RELATED: H.E.R., LL Cool J, Patti LaBelle & more to attend annual National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.
Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.