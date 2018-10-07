Roseanne Barr, whose reboot sitcom was immediately canceled following her Tweet comparing a former African-American Barack Obama adviser to an ape, is making her return to the small screen.

She alluded to an upcoming TV interview on Twitter:

"To my wonderful fans who I treasure and love-who have carried me these past weeks when I was 2 weak 2 carry myself: I will be doing a TV interview this week," she tweeted. "I'll tell u about it tomorrow!"

Barr says she has been made numerous offers from TV networks, but has yet to formally accept anything.

"I've almost accepted one really good offer to go back on TV and I might do it. But we'll see," she said in a Podcast with Rabbi Shmuley Boteach last week.

ABC recently announced plans for a spin-off, called "The Connors," which will feature most of the other characters, sans Barr.

John Goodman, who has been spotted looking angry, numerous times in his home state of Louisiana, has kept pretty quiet following the controversy stemming from the show's cancellation.

