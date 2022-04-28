'Queer Eye' cast headed to "make-better" New Orleans

Netflix's Emmy-Award Winning series set to let the good times roll, as they 'make-better' a few lucky New Orleans residents.

NEW ORLEANS — Karamo, Antoni, Jonathan, Tan, and Bobby are coming to New Orleans! The group most commonly known as the 'Fab Five' are bringing the latest season of their hit Netflix show 'Queer Eye' to New Orleans.

The show has just put out an open casting call for those interested in nominating someone they know for a signature 'Queer Eye' "make-better." Interested parties are encouraged to email their qualifications to QEcasting@itv.com.

For six seasons now the group have been 'making-better' the lives of their shows participants. Offering lifestyle, style, interior design, food and wine, culture and grooming advice, to take their contestants from "drab to fab."

For those not familiar with the show, Netflix re-vamped what used to be a Bravo show titled 'Queer Eye for the Straight Guy.' The earlier iteration featured 5 gay men who gave who also gave style, culture, design, food and wine, and lifestyle advice to a straight guy in need.

Now, the newest edition features 5 gay and non-binary cast, who make it their mission to enhance the lives of the people they take under their wing.

Previous seasons have seen the group travel to Atlanta, Kansas City, Philadelphia, and most recently Texas for season six.