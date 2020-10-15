Iconic Prytania Theatre opening a second location Downtown

The Prytania opened its doors in 1915 under the management of Rene Brunet Sr. who then passed it down to his son Rene Brunet Jr. in 1946.

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — New Orleans' oldest operating theatre has found a second home downtown.

The iconic Prytania Theartre is opening a new location in Canal Place this November.

The theater is ultimately known for its eclectic selection of movies such as modern blockbusters and classics.

The new 21,762 square foot theater, will have multiple screens that will allow social distancing.

You will still be able to enjoy all the classic movie snacks like popcorn, candy and ICEE's but now the menu will be expanded with more options as well as a full bar.

The Prytania opened its doors in 1915 under the management of Rene Brunet Sr. who then passed it down to his son Rene Brunet Jr. in 1946.

The theater is now owned by Robert Brunet and his family who has successfully kept the historic New Orleans landmark in operation since 2017.

“We are excited and proud to bring the charm and character of the Uptown Neighborhood Prytania Theatre to Downtown New Orleans, the French Quarter, CBD and Warehouse District Neighborhoods, it is our intention to bring similar programming to Canal Place, including First-run films, Classic films, Specialty films, Film festivals, locally produced films, Movie Premieres, Birthday Parties and more,” Robert Brunet.

The theater has a long standing heritage of serving New Orleans residents and visitors and has been an anchor for the surrounding community bringing people together for the past 100 years in front of the silver screen.

The second location of the Prytania will be located on the 3rd floor of Canal place in their premier luxury retail destination.