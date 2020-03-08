The Saenger releases tentative list of Broadway shows in New Orleans 'this winter'

A return of mega-hit Hamilton and the first appearance of Hadestown highlight the schedule which is very tenuous due to coronavirus.

NEW ORLEANS — Even though live theater hasn't been live all around the country for several months now, the Saenger Theater is taking the optimistic view by releasing its plan for seven big shows beginning "this winter."

The return of “Hamilton”, the story of founding father Alexander Hamilton along with recent smash “Hadestown”, a mystical musical tale, is on the list to make the trip to New Orleans during the 2020 Big Winter Broadway Season.

Dates for the upcoming shows are not yet available due to COVID reasons but anyone who purchases a ticket has the option to receive a refund, credit towards future shows or donate the value of their ticket if the shows don't run.

Broadway in New Orleans said that the health and safety of the staff, touring companies, venue personnel and audience is the main concern right now and they are actively working to have productions return to the stage by the end of the year.

In order to have a safe re-opening, the Saenger is following the Centers for Disease Control guidelines as well as directions from the government.

Unfortunately because of the COVID-19 outbreak “Fiddler on the Roof” and “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Time of the Temptations, have been canceled.